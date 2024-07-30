Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $291.20 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

