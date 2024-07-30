Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.72% of Shoe Carnival worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.6 %

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 3,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.