Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,450. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

