Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 19,382 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Up 1.5 %

KMPR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.