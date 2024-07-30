Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,098 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.20 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

