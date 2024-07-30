Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,239 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.84. The company had a trading volume of 541,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.