Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of CBIZ worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBZ stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

