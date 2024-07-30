Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 363,949 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,966,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,446. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GlycoMimetics stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.16% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

