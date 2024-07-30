Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.