Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 40,343 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $32.03.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $517.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

