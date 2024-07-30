Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,732 shares during the quarter. Qiagen accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.39% of Qiagen worth $37,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,784,000 after purchasing an additional 399,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 1,316,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.