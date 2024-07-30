Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.41.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 2,788,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

