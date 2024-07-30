QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Stock Down 5.2 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.