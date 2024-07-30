QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $2.15-$2.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $178.64 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.