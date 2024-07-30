Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,326.76 or 0.99989243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

