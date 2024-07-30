Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 186.54 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £90.27 million, a PE ratio of -9,327.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.43.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

