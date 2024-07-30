Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Quartix Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 186.54 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £90.27 million, a PE ratio of -9,327.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.43.
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
