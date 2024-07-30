QUASA (QUA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.05

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,933.38 and $108.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00168281 USD and is down -15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

