Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.15 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001491 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

