Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.20 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $619.53 million and $26.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,569,612 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.