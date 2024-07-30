Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.6 %
Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 284,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,941. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
