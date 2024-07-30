Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2024 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.50.
- 6/12/2024 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/4/2024 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
Shares of STM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,497. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
