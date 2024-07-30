Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) COO Sells $2,868,912.00 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RRR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,331,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

View Our Latest Report on RRR

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.