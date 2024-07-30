ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 211.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 207.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 211.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $0.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.