Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 125,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

