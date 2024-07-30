Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $1,152.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,229.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,077.80. 357,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,990. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $726.11 and a 52 week high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $978.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

