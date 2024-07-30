Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.03

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.03 and last traded at $223.60, with a volume of 4735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

