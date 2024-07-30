RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RenovoRx Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
