RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RenovoRx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned approximately 0.91% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNXT

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.