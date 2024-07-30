Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.53 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $16.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. 1,361,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,315. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

