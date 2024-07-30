Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66). 335,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 232,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.62).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.43 million, a PE ratio of -392.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,076.92%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.