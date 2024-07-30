ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is 2Xideas AG’s 4th Largest Position

2Xideas AG decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,151 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 5.2% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $42,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.20.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $208.04. 739,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.69.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

