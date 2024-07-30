ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

RMD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.70. 360,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.45. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

