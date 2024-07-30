Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
NYSE RVLV opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
