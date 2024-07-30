Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.88. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $112,037,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

