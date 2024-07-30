Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,753.08 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,753.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,776.39 or 1.00008803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00183844 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,526.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

