Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $63.41 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 479,384 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.