Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,145.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 371,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 665,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

