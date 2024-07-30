Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $1.48 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,717.42 or 0.05647109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 505,037 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 505,054.21863517. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,720.12919967 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $2,269,931.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

