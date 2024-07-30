Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

