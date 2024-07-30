Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.71 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $202.71 million and $1.18 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335.

