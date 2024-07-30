Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

LSCC traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,362,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,304. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

