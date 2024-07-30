Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.25.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

RCL opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.