RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.80.

NYSE RPM opened at $118.29 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RPM International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

