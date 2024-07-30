Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

RUS stock opened at C$40.15 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Russel Metals

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.