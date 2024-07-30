Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,691 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ryan Specialty worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,294. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

