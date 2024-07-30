Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 384,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,339. The firm has a market cap of $850.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryerson news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

