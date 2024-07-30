Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ SPGC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

