Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 245,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,720. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

