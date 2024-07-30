SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $164.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,117.60 or 1.00041740 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00071553 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01993719 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,509.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

