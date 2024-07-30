Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lowered by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 459,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

