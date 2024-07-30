Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Argus

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

